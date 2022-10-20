Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.