Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Down 3.4%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.92 and last traded at $45.18. 1,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 87,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

