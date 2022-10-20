Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 261,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

