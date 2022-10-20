easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.57.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.