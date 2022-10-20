eCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $692.23 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $692.23 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,036.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00556832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00246513 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00051612 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,202,354,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.