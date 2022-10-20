ECOMI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $368,788.00 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $322.81 million and $368,788.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.64 or 0.27562329 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010766 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
