Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $47,973.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,963,937 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

