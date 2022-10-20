Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target Cut to €63.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMUF. DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $55.20 during trading on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

