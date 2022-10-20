Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,255.20 ($27.25).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,461 ($17.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,673.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,761.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29).

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.