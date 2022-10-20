Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Shares Gap Up to $101.74

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.74, but opened at $104.93. Entergy shares last traded at $101.31, with a volume of 3,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.