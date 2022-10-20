EOS Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $131.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006993 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004730 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,659,707 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

