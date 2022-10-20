Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EFX traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

