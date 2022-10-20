Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $160.12. 1,394,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,965. Equifax has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equifax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

