Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 20th (AACG, AAME, ABTX, ACOR, ACRX, ACXP, AEY, AGFS, AINC, AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The firm issued a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX). They issued a neutral rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

