Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,591. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

