ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 110,082 Shares

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ESS Tech Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 1,402,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.