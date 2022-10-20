ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 110,082 Shares

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ESS Tech Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 1,402,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $21.37.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
