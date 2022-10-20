ETF Store Inc. Buys 859 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 200,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

