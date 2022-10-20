ETF Store Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,216,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 134.5% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 40,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 515,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 261,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,336. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.