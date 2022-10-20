ETF Store Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.76. 168,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.