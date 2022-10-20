Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Holdings Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.73% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

