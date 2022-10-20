Evercore ISI Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 1,567,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $928.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.