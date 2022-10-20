EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE GIS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

