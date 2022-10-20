EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

