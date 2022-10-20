Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

