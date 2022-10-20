FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

