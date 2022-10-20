Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.52.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.