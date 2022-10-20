Financial Council Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. 87,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

