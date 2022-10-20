Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 508,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.