Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 12,341 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $249.90. 64,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,006. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

