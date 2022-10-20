Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,427 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE UPS traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.