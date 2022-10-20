Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,975 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,160,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,160,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.4 %

Salesforce stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.97. 262,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,316. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

