Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

