Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.22. 55,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,224. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.