Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 1,388,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

