Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,880. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

