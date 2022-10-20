First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $16.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

