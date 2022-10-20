Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.98

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 5428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

