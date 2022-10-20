Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,405 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.07% of Floor & Decor worth $71,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.9 %

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,084. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

