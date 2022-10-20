Flow (FLOW) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $27.12 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00007603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.49 or 0.27502362 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

