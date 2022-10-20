Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
