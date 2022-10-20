Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.