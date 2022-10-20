Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 61,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 438,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.