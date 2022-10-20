Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 61,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 438,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.