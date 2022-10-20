FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.22. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,489,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,152,321.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,489,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,152,321.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

