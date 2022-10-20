Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Stock Down 5.8 %

FUTU stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect that Futu will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

