G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 594,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
