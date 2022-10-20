G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 594,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

