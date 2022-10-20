Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 66,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$38.29 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

