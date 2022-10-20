Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $10.85 on Major Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $31.49 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $10.85 or 0.00056676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

