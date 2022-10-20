General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $70.53 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.