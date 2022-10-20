Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 0.9%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.88. 92,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 280,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Genetron Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,124,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 712,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

