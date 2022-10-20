Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $331.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

