Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading Down 2.5%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.05 ($4.14) and last traded at €4.05 ($4.14). 68,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.16 ($4.24).

Genfit Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.72.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Further Reading

